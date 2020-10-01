The Lady Viking volleyball team hosted Parkersburg Catholic for a dual match Thursday evening, Sept. 24. With a slow start, the Lady Vikings dropped their first two sets 9-25, 8-25, came back and battled in the third set, but couldn’t quite pull out the win with a close 23-25 loss. The Lady Vikings were down 16-24 in the third set, when Bailey Howery was up to serve. Howery was able to serve 7 serves without error on Catholic’s match point.

Stats to note include:

Serving: Howery 12/13, 1 ace; Kirsten Hinzman 7/7; Emilee Jordan 6/6; Kyra Winter 5/5, 1 ace; Olivia Banton 4/4; McKennan Hall 2/3

Hits: Maddie Fields 7, Ciara McDowell 4, Hinzman and Sidney Varney 3 each, Winter 2, Hall 1

Blocking: McDowell 4, Fields and Hinzman 2, Winter, Hall 1 each

Setting: Howery 14, 4 assists; Jordan 6, 1 assist

Passing: Banton 33, Hinzman 17, Hall 17, Howery 8, Fields 8, Varney, Kaycee McCoy and Jordan 2

Digs: Banton 4, Fields 2, Hinzman 1