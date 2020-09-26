The Ripley Viking golf team of head coach Joel Miller met up with Parkersburg High and Parkersburg South last week on the links.

In their home match at Greenhills Country Club, the visiting Big Reds took the victory with a team score of 176. Ripley finished at 183.

Davis Haynes led the way for the Vikings with a 37 while earning medalist honors.

Andrew Manley carded a 45. Avery Fife had a nine-hole round of 47 and Colby Ferrell ended with a 54.

Kaylei Blackburn had a 61 for Ripley with Ashlyn Donohew finishing at 63.

At the Golf Club of West Virginia in Parkersburg, Haynes tied for medalist honors against South by firing another round of 34.

Dustin Corley of South also carded a 34.

South defeated the Vikings with a team score of 157-173.

Manley finished with a 42 and Fife had a 47.

Blackburn had a round of 50, Donohew a 56, and Ferrell a 57.