On Saturday, Sept. 19, coach Todd Murray’s Red Devil boys’ soccer team took on the Knights of Preston County High School at Preston County.

In a 2-1 victory, the Red Devils were able to capture the win with seniors Seth Marra and Caleb Maxson scoring one goal each.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Red Devils faced off against the Roane County Raiders at Roane County High School.

Ravenswood was on fire; taking down the Raiders 4-0. Goals scored were by Caleb Maxson (1), Mychal Boggs (1), and Ethan Tanner (1). The fourth goal was an own goal by Roane County.

Coach Murray’s team was scheduled to take on the Crusaders of Parkersburg Catholic in a home match on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Information on that game will be provided in a future edition of the Jackson Newspaper.