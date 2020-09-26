The Ravenswood Red Devil golf team competed in the Little Kanawha Conference Tournament at Mingo Bottom in Wirt County on Monday.

Jacob Coberly shot a 101 for the Devils while Cameron Taylor finished with a 103. Mason Freeman ended his round with a 132.

Ritchie County took the overall team title with a 332 score edging St. Marys by two shots.

Ritchie’s Logan Hilkey, Roane County’s Garrett Simon, Beau Liston of Braxton County, Blake Lewis of Parkersburg Catholic, Xavier Caruthers, and Gavin Bosgraf of Williamstown, and Brandon Lawhon and Grant Barnhart of St. Marys all earned All-Little Kanawha Conference honors.