In a quad match on Saturday, Sept. 19, coach Chris Michael’s Red Devilettes commanded the court, taking down the Lady Lumberjacks of Richwood in a two-set match: 25-8, 25-21.

Leading the Ravenswood team in setting was Braylin Tabor with 18 of 18 on target. Abby Scritchfield led the team in spiking and scoring with 10 spikes in and 5 kills for a total of 13 points earned. Hallie Bigley took the crown on passing with 19 on target while Olivia Fitzpatrick went 13/14 with 7 aces in serving.

Other stats included:

• Red Devilette Scoring: Fitzpatrick - 8, Hannah Rhodes - 7, Lindsey Carroll - 3, Tabor - 3, Belle Damron - 2, Shylin Butcher - 2, Julia McCoy - 2, Hallie Bigley - 1, Marissa Smith - 1, Brooklyn Adams - 1 • Serving: Rhodes - 11/13 (3 aces), Tabor - 9/9 (2 aces), Scritchfield - 4/5 (1 ace), Smith - 4/6 (1 ace), Bigley - 2/3 (1 ace)

• Passing: Rhodes - 9/11, Scritchfield - 6/6, Butcher - 6/12, Carroll - 4/5, Tabor - 2/2 Fitzpatrick - 1/1, Smith - 1/1, Julia McCoy - 1/2, Damron - 1/3, Adams - 0/1

• Setting: Scritchfield - 10/10, Butcher - 1/1

• Spiking: Rhodes - 5/9 (2 kills), Carroll - 2/3 (2 kills), Butcher - 2/3 (2 kills), Adams - 2/3, Tabor - 1/1, Damron - 1/3 (1 kill)

• Blocking: Adams – 0/1

The Devilettes then faced the Lady Leprechauns of Saint Joseph’s High. Running out of luck, Saint Joseph’s was defeated by Ravenswood in a two-set match: 25-21, 25-13.

Senior Hannah Rhodes lead the Red Devilettes scoring with 14 points, followed by Abby Scritchfield with 11.

Other stats included:

• Red Devilette Scoring: Carroll - 8, Adams - 4, Tabor - 3, Fitzpatrick - 3, Bigley - 2, Lilly Hopper - 1 • Serving: Rhodes - 15/15 (5 aces), Scritchfield - 11/12 (3 aces), Fitzpatrick - 6/7 (3 aces), Tabor - 5/5, Bigley - 5/6 (1 ace), Smith - 1/4

• Passing: Bigley - 17/24, Rhodes - 12/21, Carroll - 10/18, Tabor - 4/4, Scritchfield - 4/7, Hopper - 2/2, Fitzpatrick - 1/2, Smith - 1/2, Adams - 1/4

• Setting: Scritchfield - 20/23, Tabor - 11/12, Adams - 3/3, Rhodes - 1/1, Carroll - 1/1, Damron - 1/1

• Spiking: Carroll - 12/12 (5 kills), Rhodes - 9/12 (5 kills), Adams - 8/8 (2 kills), Scritchfield - 5/6 (1 kill), Hopper - 1/1

• Blocking: Scritchfield - 1/1, Carroll - 1/1, Adams - 0/1

In a battle of the devils, the Red Devilettes scortched the Lady Red Devils of Calhoun in two out of three sets: 25-20, 21-25, 25-18.

Setting leaders for Ravenswood included Tabor with 31 and Scritchfield with 29 on target. Spiking was topped by Carroll making 24 spikes with 6 kills and Rhodes slamming 22 spikes with 7 kills. Bigley and Rhodes were on target in passing with 30 and 23 respectively. Fitzpatrick was the serving leader with 20/21 and 8 aces; Bigley followed with 15/15 and 4 aces; Scritchfield went 10/11 with 5 aces. Rhodes, Carroll, and Fitzpatrick led the scoring with 12 points each.

In other stats:

• Red Devilette Scoring: Scritchfield - 10, Bigley - 9, Adams - 3, Tabor - 2, Damron - 1 • Serving: Rhodes - 8/12 (3 aces), Tabor - 6/6, Smith - 4/5

• Passing: Scritchfield - 17/21, Carroll - 16/30, Tabor - 6/6, Adams - 4/7, Fitzpatrick - 4/7, Hopper - 1/1, Damron - 0/2

• Setting: Damron - 2/3, Hopper - 2/3, Bigley - 1/1, Rhodes - 1/1, Adams - 0/1, Carroll - 0/1

• Spiking: Scritchfield - 11/15 (4 kills), Adams - 5/7 (2 kills), Damron - 1/1

• Blocking: Scritchfield - 1/2, Damron - 0/1, Adams - 0/2

The Lady White Falcons were the only team able to take down Ravenswood on Saturday. The Red Devilettes lost to Wahama in a two-set match: 15-25, 13-25.

Setting was led by Tabor going 30 of 31 on target. Spiking leader was Carroll - 17 spikes with 6 kills. Passing was again led by Bigley with 24 and Hannah Rhodes with 19 on target. Serving went to Rhodes with 8/8 and 1 ace. Carroll with 10 points and Rhodes with 8, led on scoring.

In other stats:

• Red Devilette Scoring: Scritchfield - 4, Adams - 2, Damron - 1, Bigley - 1 • Serving: Scritchfield - 6/6, Tabor - 3/3, Bigley - 3/3, Fitzpatrick - 3/5, Smith - 2/3

• Passing: Carroll - 8/12, Scritchfield - 4/10, Fitzpatrick - 2/3, Tabor - 1/1, Smith - 1/1, Adams - 1/3

• Setting: Scritchfield - 12/13, Bigley - 3/3, Rhodes - 2/2, Carroll - 1/1

• Spiking: Scritchfield - 10/13 (2 kills), Rhodes - 6/8 (3 kills), Adams - 6/9 (2 kills), Damron - 1/2 (1 kill), Hopper - 0/1

The Red Devilettes participated in a tri with Roane and Clay Counties on Tuesday, Sept. 22. See scores and information on this game in a future edition of the Jackson Newspaper.