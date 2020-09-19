In a tri-match at Greenhills, Ripley’s Vikings came away with a win on the links.

Joel Miller’s crew finished with a team total of 181. Spring Valley had a team score of 200.

Davis Haynes led the Vikings with a 42 to earn medalist honors.

Andrew Manley carded a 45. Kayley Blackburn and Avery Fife finished with a 47. Ashlyn Donohew had a 52 and a 62 was recorded by Colby Ferrell.

Ravenswood competed with a three-man team. Cameron Taylor led the way with a 58. Jacob Coberly carded a 51 and Mason Freeman shot a 71.