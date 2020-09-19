A road win at Parkersburg wasn’t meant to be for the Ripley Lady Viking soccer team.

The host Big Reds came away with a 3-1 decision.

Addi Morrison scored from just outside the penalty box off of a Makayla Wriston assist for Ripley’s lone goal, which came late in the contest.

Two of Parkersburg’s goals were off corner kicks.

“We need to get better quickly getting organized for set pieces," said Ripley head coach Steve Gandee. "We’ve worked on our defending corners and have a couple different defensive looks. During the pre-season, we’ve been lukewarm on how we approach our defense on corners, and this game showed this weakness. I was impressed with the pressure we placed on Parkersburg late in the game.

“We created some scoring opportunities in the last 15 minutes of the game including a chance on an open goal where we, unfortunately, hit the post. We’ll regroup, talk about our communication and organization and hopefully put this quickly behind us.”