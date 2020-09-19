Freshman Ellie Hosaflook came away victorious in last week’s Chick-fil-A Cross County Invitational in Wood County to help lead Ripley to a second-place team finish in the girls' division.

Hosaflook recorded a winning time of 18:40 for her second varsity victory in as many meets for coaches Hilary Groves, Jimmy Groves, and Bryan Thompson.

Senior Jadyn Casto recorded a Top 10 finish with a time of 21:14 for sixth overall.

Haleigh McCune was 20th (22:34), Tori Fisher finished 21st (22:37), Opal Huffman was 23rd (22:44) and Emma Shockey came in 29th (23:03).

Ripley had a team total of 71 points. Williamstown finished with 46 to take the girls' division crown.

Ripley’s boys' team got Top 20 finishes from both Chase Pepper and Max Meadows. Pepper was 11th with a time of 17:11 and Meadows placed 14th at 17:45.

Also competing for the Vikings were Cole Neal (62nd, 21:26), Conner Casto (78th, 24:09), Trey Greer (83rd, 25:52), and Oliver Marks (87th, 28:02).

Ripley’s boys had a team total of 248. Wheeling Park was first with 71.