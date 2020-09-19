Both Ravenswood’s girls and boys cross county teams were a part of the Chick-fil-A Invitational last weekend in Wood County.

Maci Mosser paced Ravenswood's full girls' team with a 16th place finish in a time of 22:14.

Hadleigh McGoskey was 25th with a 22:47 clocking. Right behind her for the 26th position was Emily Wratchford with a time of 22:48.

Other competitors for Ravenswood were Brooke Meadows (62nd, 25:53), Madisyn Whited (90th, 29:35), Taylor Heath (99th, 33:14), and Olivia Long (105th, 36:16).

As a team, Ravenswood finished eighth.

Cade Curfman was 33rd in the boys' competition with a time of 18:42. Houston Kessell was 80th with a 22:32 clocking.