Coach Todd Murray’s Red Devil boys’ soccer team has been on a rollercoaster of wins versus losses recently. With two wins against Magnolia on Sept. 8 and Webster County on Sept. 12; and two losses, one to Lincoln County on Sept. 10 and the most recent to Spring Valley on Sept. 15.

Sept. 8 was Senior Night for the team in a game against Magnolia. During half-time, seniors Nate Weekley, Joseph Reynolds, Seth Marra, Mychal Boggs, Caleb Maxson, Jacob Murray, and Joe Chambers were escorted on the filed by their parents to receive recognition for their participation as part of the Ravenswood team.

Once back on the field, the Red Devils took the game in a big 8-0 win over the Blue Eagles.

Marra, Maxson, and Boggs led the scoring with 2 goals each. In addition, Grant Philbrook and Gage Delong scored 1 goal apiece.

On Sept. 10, Murray’s team faced off against Panthers of Lincoln County. Unfortunately, the Red Devils succumbed to the Panther’s bite, losing by a score of 1-3.

Junior Ethan Tanner scored the lone goal of the night.

In their third home game in a row, the Red Devils took on the Webster County Highlanders. Again, Ravenswood ended victorious with a shut-out game of 8-0.

Senior Maxson was the top scorer for Murray’s team with 3 goals. Marra claimed 2 with Hayden Reynolds, Tyler Brown, and Blake Bibbee each adding 1 goal.

Taking to the road on Tuesday night, Sept. 15, the Red Devils met up with the Spring Valley Timberwolves.

Ravenswood fell to Spring Valley by a score of 1-4 with Maxson making the single goal.

Following these ups and downs, Murray’s team was scheduled to face the Yellowjackets of Williamstown last night (Thursday) and then on the road again to Preston High on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Roane County on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Scores and information on these games with be revealed in future editions of the Jackson Newspapers.