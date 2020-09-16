With the Memorial Stadium turf 87 degrees at the start, Ripley's soccer team came out on fire last week in a showdown with Parkersburg.

Ian Gainey scored the fastest goal in Ripley Viking soccer history and Victor Boyce's crew went on for a Big 4-2 win over the Big Reds.

Gainey's first of two goals came with just six seconds in the match.

Max Meadows and Aiden Greathouse also contributed goals for Ripley.

Parkersburg's goals came from J.T. Ohler and Kote Butcher.

Jake Harvey had two assists for the Vikings while Meadows was credited with one.

Parkersburg had 15 shots on goal to Ripley's 11.

The Big Reds had eight corner kicks to Ripley's three.

Ripley keeper Nic Hill came up with three saves in the contest.

"Its always nice to play home, (there is) just something about Death Valley," said Boyce, a one-time Ripley football player.

"Great team win, boys played hard from start to finish. They moved the ball well and played smart.

"Proud of their efforts."