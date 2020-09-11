Victor Boyce’s debut as the head boys soccer coach at Ripley ended with a frustrating 1-0 loss to Huntington last Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.

The Highlanders’ Prout scored the lone goal in the game’s 55th minute.

Huntington had 24 shots on goal to Ripley’s 10.

Ripley’s Nic Hill had 19 saves in the net.

“It was really nice to finally get out and play,” Boyce said. “With an uncertain future looming over our heads, not know what tomorrow will bring us the boys needed to be boys again and play.

“The grass was thick and wet with ankle-deep mud in sections of the field.

“You can’t really simulate conditions like that, but we were able to see things that we needed to clean up and fix. We are on the right track but haven’t really got it set up just right yet.”

Ripley was to face Parkersburg last night (Thursday).