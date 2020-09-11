Ripley’s girls soccer team got the 2020 season off on a successful note with a pair of shutout wins last week.

The Lady Vikings defeated Ravenswood, 22-0, and then knocked Huntington High, 1-0.

Sophia Lee, a freshman, was Ripley’s top scorer in the Ravenswood victory with five goals. Mya Casto, a sophomore, punched in four goals while senior Aubree Flint produced three goals and was credited with three assists. A total of 10 Lady Vikings scored.

Ripley head coach Steve Gandee said of the Ravenswood game, in which the Devilettes were handcuffed due to injuries and attendance:

“This was a game where we worked on items we need to improve on.

“Ravenswood never quit. I noted Emily Hunter, Ravenswood’s senior captain, working hard through the game no matter the score and what challenges she faced. She was a competitor and displayed great gamesmanship

“Coach Carter has a team she can develop with five juniors and five sophomores on the roster.”

Last Saturday, Ripley topped Huntington in a great high school soccer showdown.

The lone goal came in the game’s 74th minute.

“Paige Anderson had a great through ball to set up a one-on-one situation for Aubree Flint against the Huntington goalkeeper, Jordan Maynard. Aubree finished to her left in the side netting. The emotion of this game was great. This was a game which helped define us,” Gandee said.

“It was a very physical game in terrible field conditions. We prided ourselves on our Viking Blue collar attitude this pre-season. Our game plan was to play strong defensively and keep the game close late into the second half. We felt we would have the legs to go the distance and prevail late in the game. We gained a lot of confidence for our young team with this win and the game plan was executed as prepared. These girls were very proud to beat Huntington High, a Top 5 school based on student enrollment, and with so many talented seniors.”