Some strong finishes were the order of the day for the Ripley High School cross country teams last Saturday in a season-opening meet on the Chris Parsons Course at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

Freshman Ellie Hosaflook had a high school debut to remember as she captured first in the girls division of the St. Mary’s XC Festival.

Hosaflook covered the course in a time of 19:38.

Audrey Hall, a sophomore from Hurricane, turned in a time of 20:23 for second place.

Hosaflook’s performance helped lead Ripley to a second place finish as a team with 77 points. Preston took first with 75.

Jadyn Casto, Ripley’s lone senior, had a Top 20 showing by running the course in 21:58 to garner 14th place.

Freshman Opal Huffman also claimed a Top 20 finish by placing 18th. Huffman’s time was 22:13.

Haleigh McCune, a junior, was 23rd with a time of 22:44, Tori Fisher, another junior, ran the course in 22:52 for 25th and freshman Emma Shockey was clocked at 23:09 for 30th.

The Viking boys team had a pair of Top 20 places in freshman Max Meadows and junior Chase Pepper.

Meadows turned in a time of 17:56 for 13th place with Pepper right behind him at 17:57 to place 14th.

Junior Cole Neal was 94th (22:41), freshman Connor Casto was 112th (25:30) and freshman Trey Greer was 118th (27:13).

Senior Doddridge County’s Carter Lipscomb took first with a time of 16:13.

Cabell Midland won the boys title with 65 points.

The Ripley cross country program is guided by head coach Hilary Groves along with assistants Jimmy Groves and Bryan Thompson.