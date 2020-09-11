Golf is a game for life.

And plenty of life lessons, not to mention scholarship opportunities and more, are heading to Greenhills Country Club through the Ascend Performance Golf Academy.

An open house is set for tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to show the public what the upcoming Academy is all about.

Greenhills Country Club Director of Golf Warren Root is overseeing the Academy, which is scheduled to launch later this month.

Junior Ambassadors will be assisting with various facets of the Academy. Reigning State Amateur champion Alex Easthom of Ravenswood, a golfer at West Liberty University, will be joined by Ravenswood graduate and West Virginia Wesleyan golfer Ciah Kennedy, Ripley High senior Davis Haynes, Ripley High golfer Avery Fife, Roane County High’s Emerson Simons, Kolson Camp of Parkersburg and Brielle Milhoan of Parkersburg.

The Academy will offer two different age groups. One will consist of middle and high school students and the other will be for young golfers ages four through elementary school.

“Golf is the launching platform for scholarships,” said Root.

The Academy will help allow those participating to earn college scholarships. In addition, scholarships to the Academy itself will be provided to some students privately.

Those attending the Academy could go one day a week or as many as three days a week.

Root will be handling the instructional phase of the Academy.

A tutor from Richmond, Virginia will be part of the Academy to teach real-life fitness activities the aspiring golfers can do at home.

The Academy will be a year-round project through Greenhills. It is one that will blend the game of golf with life.

There will be 28 games offered through Discover Golf along with 20 different tools from Mach3 Golf Speed Training.

All of the games and tools provide hands-on experience.

For more information contact Root at Greenhills, 304-273-3396.