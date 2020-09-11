Coach Todd Murray’s boys’ soccer team was on fire on Saturday, Sept. 5 as they took on the Knights of Tyler Consolidated.

By a win of 13-0, the Red Devils scorched the Knights and didn’t look back.

Eight members of the Ravenswood team scored goals with the top scorers earning two goals each. Those players included: Seth Marra, Logan Mosser, Dylan Winter, Garrett Delong, and Cameron Williams.

Three other Red Devils left their mark, each claiming one goal: Grant Philbrook, Caleb Maxson, and Mychal Boggs.

Leading in assists was Phillbrook with 3; followed by Maxson with 2; while Marra, Nick Knox, and Blake Bibbee pitched in 1 a piece.

Continuing a round of home games, Murray’s Devils took on Magnolia on Tuesday, were set to play Lincoln County on Thursday (last night), and Webster County on Saturday (tomorrow). Scores from these games will be included in future issues of the Jackson Newspapers.