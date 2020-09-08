A tough opener for Ravenswood’s 2020 Red Devil football team resulted in a frustrating loss as Eric Hupp’s crew fell to the Buffalo Bison, 21-6, last Friday on the road.

Buffalo picked up the win in head coach Brian Batman’s fourth season at the helm despite a bevy of mistakes.

The Bison fumbled the ball seven times from center to QB.

In addition, they were hit with 11 penalties.

Despite all of their woes, they prevailed in the end to send the Devils to 0-1.

The Bison came up with a first quarter touchdown and managed to keep the Devils at bay the entire night.

The TD came from the 1-yard line as quarterback Jackson England crashed into the end zone for the score, which was followed by an extra point.

The Bison added to their lead by producing a safety in the second quarter.

The 9-0 advantage increased to 15-0 in the third quarter when England fired a 12-yard strike to Austin Kile. The Devils blocked the extra point.

New life came Ravenswood’s way when Jaden Sayre picked off a pass on an attempted fake punt and raced 64 yards for the touchdown. While the extra point was blocked, Ravenswood was certainly within striking distance at 15-6 with a lifetime still to go in the game.

Sayre’s score came at the 9:57 mark of the third.

But the momentum that had gone to Ravenswood’s side could only be enjoyed for a few brief seconds as Buffalo’s Dalton Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Ravenswood blocked the extra point but the Bison were fully in control at 21-6.

“Those were two big plays back-to-back,” said Hupp, who started his third season as Ravenswood’s head coach Friday night. “We got the pick-six. For a moment we had that momentum but made a mistake and they took it right back. We just let up on the kickoff and got out of position. That kind of put it (the game) out of reach.”

Offensively for Ravenswood, senior Ben Queen was 3-of-10 for 17 yards and two interceptions.

“I thought Ben played well at quarterback,” said Hupp. “Their defense brought a lot of pressure and it made it tough to get anything going.”

Ravenswood’s running game never could get untracked.

Things, meanwhile, went well on the ground for the Bison despite some of their exchange issues as Chase Lovejoy rambled for 131 yards on 14 carries.

For the Ravenswood rushing department, Caleb Lane collected eight yards on 10 carries. Shawn Banks had two carries for five yards, Queen had three yards on 10 carries (he was sacked four times) and Bryson Litton had five yards on one carry.

Isaiah Casto carried twice for -2.

Joe Chambers hauled in a pass that covered 19 yards. Lane caught the other two passes from Queen, which netted minus-2 yards.

Leading the charge for Ravenswood on the prevent side in tackles were Ethan Lane and Shawn Banks, who each had six.

Three of Lane’s tackles went for for a loss. Lane also had a fumble recovery.

Sayre, who along with the interception return for a TD, had five tackles including one for a loss.

Litton finished the game with five stops while Zach Johnson had four. Two of Johnson's went for a loss, including a sack.

Others were Casto (4), Mason Stutler (4), and Caleb Lane (4), Case Fletcher, Wes Hill and Chambers (3), Queen (2) Daniel Hunt (one sack).

“Our defense played pretty good for the most part,” Hupp said.

All-in-all, it’s one game and Hupp knows his team just needs to turn the page and move on.

Williamstown invades Friday night for a game inside Flinn Field at Spano-Taylor Stadium. The Yellowjackets topped cross-river rival Marietta, Ohio in their opener.

“We’ve just got a lot of things we have to work on and some things we have to change,” Hupp added.