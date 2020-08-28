Ripley’s golf team fended off a wicked storm at Creekside Golf Club in Wayne County, which included hail, to defeat the Spring Valley Timberwolves Tuesday evening.

The Vikings came in with a team score of 168 to Spring Valley’s 185.

Davis Haynes led the way in the nine-hole dual match with a 36.

Andrew Manley finished right behind his teammate by carding a 37.

Jarrett Lough shot a 47 and Avery Fife a 48 for the Vikings of head coach Joel Miller.

Ashlyn Donahew and Kaylei Blackburn could not finish their last hole due to the weather conditions.

••••••••••••••

Ripley’s golf team recently took on the Parkersburg Big Reds at the Parkersburg County Club.

The host Big Reds came away victorious.

Parkersburg carded a team total of 173 while the Vikings of had coach Joel Miller. finished at 189.

Davis Haynes was the medalist in the event with a 38.

Andrew Manley finished with a 45.

Avery Fife shot a 51.

Jarrett Lough ended his nine-hole round with a 55.

Kaylei Blackburn had a round of 59 and Ashlyn Donohew a 67.