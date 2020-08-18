Why did the sport of football come to an abrupt halt in mid-season after the team was off to a 4-1 start? Which coach overcame the challenges of playing college football despite having just one arm? Who was the head football coach that was hired seven games into a 10-game season?

Those are among the questions that are answered in “Let’s Bring on the Vikings!” It’s a new 32-page digital issue produced in conjunction with the Ripley High Athletic Boosters Club.

It documents the 100-year history of football at Ripley High. Contents include articles featuring all 10 decades of Viking history, scores of every game played, Ripley’s record against all 89 opponents and plenty of photos. There are lists of school record-holders, coaches, all-state selections and the Viking Football Hall of Fame.

“This tells the story of football at Ripley from the community spirit that led to the construction of Memorial Stadium to the many outstanding players who have worn the Blue and White,” Mike Ruben, project coordinator said.

To obtain a copy, send a donation check in the amount that you choose to Ripley Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 109, Ripley, WV 25271. Remember to include the email address where it is to be sent.

“This is a good keepsake for former players and anyone who has an interest in Viking football,” Ruben said. “It will make a nice gift, too.”