Ravenswood native, Robert Shockey, is making a name for himself on the wrestling mat. At just 15-years-old, Shockey has racked up so many championship trophies, medals, and certificates in the 10 years he has been wrestling, that he is running out of places to showcase them all.

Shockey said when he was younger his dad, Nathan Shockey, gave him a choice of playing basketball or wrestling.

“I was a fan of the WWE back then so I chose wrestling,” Shockey said.

Training with Mahindra Wrestling out of Saint Albans and currently a full-time member of the Patriots Wrestling Club (PWC), Shockey has captured several All-American Honors in 2019 and 2020 alone.

Honors include:

• 2019 – NOWAY American Pride National Champion

• 2019 – Virginia Challenge All-American (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

• 2019 – Dixie Nationals Runner-up (Atlanta, Georgia)

• 2020 – NOWAY Winter Throne Nationals All-American

• 2020 – NOWAY Southeast Summer Nationals Freestyle Champion

• 2020 – NOWAY Southeast Summer Nationals Folkstyle Champion

With these honors, Shockey’s totals for 2019-2020 stand at six All-American Honors and three National Titles, as well as being a five-time National Finalist.

Shockey is also an eight-time West Virginia Junior State Finalist and three-time West Virginia State Champion.

Not only are his wrestling talents epic, but he also received Academic All-American 4.0 through the Academic All-America program, a student-athlete program designed to recognize students with exceptional talent in both sports and academics.

Shockey’s latest championships, the 2020 NOWAY Southeast Summer Nationals Freestyle and Folkstyle championships, were recently received at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina at the end of July.

At 140 pounds, Shockey was undefeated through both tournaments going 8-0 with three pins, two technical falls, two majors, and one minor.

“He’s wrestled locally since he was young, but knowing he was getting ready to go into high school, we really started traveling to expose him to more competition, to keep him going,” Shockey’s mother Jenna Schindler said. “You need to experience competition to grow.”

Formerly a student at Ravenswood Middle School, Shockey will be starting his freshman year at Parkersburg South High School where he will be a member of the Patriots wrestling team.

With his excellent grades and wrestling talent, Shockey hopes to earn college scholarships in the sport so he can continue his passion as long as possible.