Alex Easthom etched his name on to a list of magnificent golfers from the Mountain State last week with his victory in the 101st West Virginia State Amateur.

Easthom captured the title after four solid rounds at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

He had command of both the Meadows Course for the first and third rounds and the Old White TPC for the second and final set of 18.

The one-time Ravenswood High Red Devil standout and current West Liberty State University golfer has had an outstanding summer in competitive golf.

And his showings at the West Virginia State Open and Pittsburgh Open, two tournaments featuring professionals as well as amateurs, earlier in the the summer allowed him to make his way to beautiful Greenbrier County with an abundance of confidence.

Here’s what some had to say following his championship week:

Brad Ulmann, West Virginia Golf Association Executive Director – “Perseverance comes to mind when talking about Alex. He did not let his nerves get the best of him. He knew what was on the line and handled himself beautifully. His bunker shot on the 72nd hole is without a doubt the most clutch pressure shot I have ever seen.

“He had the full support of his hometown of Ravenswood behind him. Playing with Pat Carter (a 13-time champion) in the final round can be very intimidating, but Alex looked at it as a challenge and stayed true to his game plan and ultimately prevailed.

“He’s a great young man. With Mason (Williams of Bridgeport) winning in 2019 and Alex in 2020, there is definitely a change of the guard in amateur golf in West Virginia.”

Warren Root, Greenhills Country Club Director of Golf – “What a great young man! We have put in a lot of work since May and he has really put his all into getting through the changes.

“This past week was a culmination of skill, game planning and mental training. He will only get better. I am one proud coach.”

Dave Rader, Ravenswood High Head Golf Coach (seasons of 2016 and 2017. Easthom's junior and senior seasons. Ravenswood won the Class A title in 2017.) - “Alex continues to play with a lot of heart and determination. He is fearless on the golf course. It takes only a few minutes of conversation with Alex to understand that he has a true passion for the sport.

“It is no surprise that he has won such a prestigious tournament. Alex has been preparing for this moment for years, and I can wait to see what he does next."

Mick Price, Ravenswood High Head Boys Basketball Coach (Easthom also played basketball at Ravenswood) – “It’s pretty incredible really. Alex was talking to me while driving home by himself from The Greenbrier. He said he had the trophy strapped to his passenger seat. I thought that was funny.

“As a basketball player, he was an unbelievable competitor. I think that is his greatest asset, he is a competitor. He always played hard. He didn’t care about stats. He was always going to give it his best. He’s one of the reasons we did as well as we did those two years (playing for the Class A state basketball championship in 2017 and 2018). He was valuable off the bench.

"Even in the summer when he may have played 36 holes of golf, he never missed a workout we had for basketball. I love him like a son.”

Kind words about a talented golfer and more importantly an outstanding young adult.

One can bet, many will be talking about Alex Easthom for years to come…not just on the links, but off.