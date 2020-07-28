It has been a busy summer for Ravenswood’s Alex Easthom on the links.

And it is continuing this week in White Sulphur Springs.

The former Ravenswood High standout and current West Liberty State University golfer is in the field for the 101st annual West Virginia State Amateur at The Greenbrier.

The State Am started today (Tuesday) and will wrap up on Friday.

The Meadows Course and the Old White TPC will be rotated this week for the competition. The first and third rounds will be on the Meadows while players will test their skills on the Old White Wednesday and Friday.

Easthom is hopeful that good showings at the West Virginia Open in June and Pittsburgh Open (both featured amateurs and professionals) earlier this month will pave the way for a successful State Am.

Easthom finished in a tie with former champ John Ross for 27th at the State Open and was part of a three-way tie for eighth in the Pittsburgh event, which he led after the first of two rounds by firing a 65 – the best score of the tournament.

Easthom earned his way into the 101st edition of the State Am in a qualifier at Edgewood Country Club, located in the Sissonville area, on July 8.

Easthom fired a 1-under-72 on the day to finish second in the qualifier.

Mason Williams of Bridgeport is the defending champion of the State Am.

This year’s event will be the last for Hurricane’s Harold Payne.

The Marshall University and West Virginia Golf Association Hall of Famer has five State Am titles to his credit and has been State Open champ four times.

He is the last golfer to win both the State Am and State Open in the same year doing so not once, not twice but three times in 1986, 1987 and 1993.

Sam O’Dell of Hurricane has won four times in the past seven years.

Pat Carter is the all-time leader in State Am titles with 13.

Ripley native Tim Fisher captured the State Am crowns of 2005, 2008 and 2009.