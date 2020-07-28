Everything is coming up 3s for Ravenswood Red Devil football.

This season will mark Eric Hupp’s third as leader the historic program.

He’s had 33 players working steadily at conditioning, weights and fundamentals during the July practice session.

And he’s planning on getting in three workouts per week in early August before the all-important August practice sessions get underway shortly after the middle of the month (17th).

“We’re working hard,” said Hupp. “We’ve been going of an evening and trying to get in some good work.”

Like all coaches across the state and beyond, having a season weighs heavily on Hupp’s mind with each passing day.

“We are preparing to have a season, that’s all you can do,” he said. “I’m crossing my fingers.”

Ravenswood had three workouts planned for this week (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday).

“The evenings seem to work out better for our kids,” Hupp said.

Not to mention, most football games are staged in the evening hours.

“It’s been really good,” he said of the three-week July practice period (normally slated for June). “We will have a bunch out this week on vacation, but we understand. We’ve had good numbers.”

Athletic teams are granted “flex days” for extra practice time and Hupp plans to use those the first two weeks of August.

Usually West Virginia high school teams would have started the traditional preseason workouts August 3.

The state, though, pushed the start date for those workouts to the17th. Season openers were delayed one week.

Instead of going against Southern Local in Week 1 on August 28, Ravenswood and all other teams across the state will be sitting idle or taking part in scrimmages.

The Red Devils will open the 2020 campaign against Buffalo on the road September 4.

Ravenswood managed to replace Southern with Clay County. The two had the same open date of October 23.

The Devils will journey that evening to the home of the Panthers.

Hupp’s coaching staff this season will consist of Steve Titus, Steve Sturm, Adam Hill, Brad Dawson, Jason Anglin and Steve Williams.

The COVID-19 situation has left schools across the nation with many question marks as the new (school) year of 2020-21 approaches.

Athletic teams have certainly had to adjust. Hupp is taking “the glass is full” approach.

“We’re excited,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of kids out who want to play football at Ravenswood High School.”