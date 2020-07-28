A future Ravenswood Red Devil golfer was a part of the action on Sunday in the Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League Tournament.

Kelan Lucas, who will be an eighth-grader, fired a 43 on the links of the Woodridge Golf Club in Mineral Wells.

In the AAA Division, Anthony Rader of Ritchie County finished with a 35 to win the title.

The AA Division was won by Anthony Discini of Marietta, who also carded a 35.

The A Division was captured by Kolson Camp of Washington who finished at 7-over-par.

The Callaway Junior Rooke League is administered by the West Virginia Golf Association.