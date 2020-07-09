Matoaca-alum Byron Thweatt is part of the Pirates’ recruiting effort that has drawn six commitments from local players in recent years

For high school football players in the Tri-City area, being recruited by East Carolina is becoming something like a badge of honor.

Out of the seven high schools surrounding Petersburg (Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Matoaca, Prince George, Dinwiddie and Thomas Dale), East Carolina has secured six commits from three schools in just the last three years.

Last week, East Carolina received pledges from two of the area’s hottest prospects in the class of 2021: wide receiver Troy Lewis and tight-end Jacob Coleman, both of Matoaca. Should their commitments remain strong, they will join a Pirates roster that already features several local talents, including Matoaca alums Immanuel "Manny" Hickman and Coleman’s older brother Jonathan II, former Thomas Dale star Rick D’Abreu, and Dinwiddie product D’Anta Johnson, who signed with ECU last spring.

Aside from those they’ve already convinced to wear purple and gold, there are many other local prospects that is ECU is looking to sway.

Uncommited Life Christian Academy defensive end Bryce Carter, a four-star recruit who played at Thomas Dale last season before transferring, has an impressive and growing list of suitors that includes the Pirates. Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson, now destined for Ohio State, held an offer from East Carolina before committing to the Buckeyes. Running back Eric McDaniels, who will compliment Henderson in Hopewell’s backfield next season after transferring from Henrico, also holds an offer from ECU, though he doesn’t list them among his Top-15 schools. ECU extended an offer to Prince George lineman Jaelin Montgomery before committed to James Madison in June.

With four in-state schools that play FBS football, among 23 total Virginia colleges across the NCAA’s three divisions to offer football, why is East Carolina, located nearly 150 miles from Petersburg across the border in Greenville, North Carolina, having so much success recruiting Tri-City players?

Deep roots

When East Carolina assistant coach Byron Thweatt is sent to visit schools in the Tri-City area to recruit players, he doesn’t need a road map.

"I don’t have to use GPS to go from school to school. I know where I’m going," he said.

Thweatt, 42, is at home in the area, literally. He played football at Matoaca in the 1990s, and spent a season as the head coach at Virginia State in 2015. His parents still live locally, and he’ll spend an evening and a meal with them when ECU’s head coach Mike Houston sends him to scout prospects in "the 804."

"There’s nothing like recruiting your hometown," he said. "Hitting the restaurants you love during your little lunch break and things like that. There’s nothing better than that."

In 2019, Houston sent Thweatt on one such trek to the Tri-Cities, to Matoaca, in an effort to convince Warrior standout Immanuel "Manny" Hickman to become a Pirate rather than attend several other schools interested in his gridiron services, including Cincinnati, where he initially committed. When the bells rang that afternoon to signal the end of the school day, Thweatt dropped in to Matoaca’s weight room.

"I was at home," he said. "I went and got a workout in."

An unbeknownst Hickman, looking for a workout himself, arrived in the weight room a few minutes later, where he found Thweatt pumping iron.

"He looked at me like as a guy to look up to, and I was really proud of that," Thweatt said of Hickman. "Manny came through (the weight room) and was like, ’Wow, I get to lift with Thweatt?’"

Thweatt’s presence as a role model for Matoaca players like Hickman, who were not even born when Thweatt wore Warrior red, is more than justified. After graduating from Matoaca in 1996, Thweatt started every game of his career at Virginia where he was twice named captain. In the NFL, Thweatt played in five games for the Tennessee Titans and spent a year playing in Europe before calling it quits and embarking on a coaching career, in which he has been a part of two FCS National Championship teams, at Richmond in 2008 and James Madison in 2016. Thweatt’s accomplishments earned him a spot in Matoaca’s Hall of Fame, for which he was recognized on the field at the Warrior’s football home opener in 2019 in a ceremony he called, "a tremendous honor."

Matoaca through and through, Thweatt is not shy about players that come from his alma mater.

"Anytime there’s a recruit at my high school, I’m going to love them up," Thweatt said of prospects that come out of Matoaca. "That’s the first stop I’m stopping when I’m coming in. I’m going to Matoaca because that’s home."

Strong Relationships

While Thweatt’s status at Matoaca as "local boy made good" helps explain ECU’s success in landing Matoaca’s recent crop of FBS-bound prospects, it doesn’t tell the whole story of their success in the Tri-City area.

Thweatt and ECU make a point of maintaining relationships with high school coaches, even when the Pirates are not actively recruiting a coach’s players. Thweatt says he will call a coach from time to time, just to keep up, a practice that has increased for him since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to stay planted in front of his computer from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. most days.

In May, Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker tweeted about a chat he had with Thweatt, saying, "Rick D’Abreu was the first, and he will not be the last knight to become a pirate." The next day, Hopewell boss Ricky Irby tweeted a similar remark about conversation with Thweatt.

Great to catch up with @Thweattster32. He never stops working on his craft and getting out to find the next @ECUPiratesFB standout. @rickdabreu44 was the 1st and he will not be the last Knight to become a pirate.

— Kevin Tucker (@TopKnight44) May 11, 2020

Great talk today with @Thweattster32 with @ECUPiratesFB !! 804 is loaded with ballers!!

— Coach Ricky Irby (@rirby18) May 12, 2020

"You build a relationship with the coach. You get to know him. You get to talk to him on the phone, have a conversation," Thweatt said. "So when he finally does have a player, he’s like, ’I like that Thweatt guy. He’s a good guy. He called and checked up on me, going to see how my family was during this thing (COVID-19). Yeah, I might try to push my prospects to Coach Thweatt because I know he’s going to take care of them.’"

When D’Anta Johnson committed to East Carolina in October, Dinwiddie head coach Billy Mills expressed confidence in what Thweatt said, that the ECU staff was going to "take care of" Johnson.

Mills said at the time, "I always want to make sure my guys go somewhere that I feel like they’re going to be taken care of, that they’re going to be looked after. I know that bunch down there (at East Carolina), and they’re going to do well."

Why are ECU’s relationships with local coaches so strong? They shoot straight and speak honestly, especially when it comes to evaluations.

"I think they appreciate how we evaluate their players," Thweatt said of high school coaches. "We don’t tell them what they want to hear, we give them the facts as we see it. It’s our opinion of how we evaluate the guys from the East Carolina standpoint."

If a college coach has a strong relationship with a high school coach, it only follows that their messages wil reach the prospects they target.

Troy Lewis, Matoaca’s wide receiver who committed to ECU last weekend, specifically cited his relationship with Thweatt and assistant coaches Fontel Mines, a Hermitage High School alum, and Drew Dudzik as a major reason for his commitment, when reached for comment.

Johnson similarly mentioned a strong relationship with the ECU staff in October.

Location, location, location

Thweatt envisions East Carolina as another FBS option for Central Virginia football stars, one they haven’t traditionally considered. He says that ECU didn’t recruit Central Virginia very hard prior to Houston taking the reigns in Greensville. Now, though, it’s a hot-spot.

The geography does not hurt their case. By car, East Carolina is 144 miles away from Petersburg. Among FBS schools in Virgina, ECU is roughly 30 miles further away than Liberty, 44 miles farther than the University of Virginia and 65 miles farther than Old Dominion. ECU is 60 miles nearer Petersburg than Virginia Tech.

"We want to give you guys another option," Thweatt said of ECU’s recruiting strategy. "It’s not just William & Mary, it’s not Richmond, it’s not just the Virginia schools. We’ve got a school that’s two-and-a-half hours away that you guys can come and compete and win the American Conference, which is a great conference. So to give them another chance to display their talents is a good thing."

D’Anta Johnson noted when speaking about his ECU commitment last fall that the school’s close-but-not-too-close proximity to home was part of its allure.

"They (are) far enough from home, but not too far, so my parents can come to my games," he said.

Thweatt said that the proximity allows him to be a presence in the area in ways that ECU’s competitors might not be able to.

"If we have a home game at East Carolina, I can jump in my car and drive two-and-a-half hours and catch games on Friday nights," he said. "Some of the schools that are further from here that might have to fly in, don’t have that luxury."

A Tri-City to ECU Pipeline

With Thweatt’s roots firmly planted, the relational groundwork laid, and geographic appeal of East Carolina certain, the trend of local football prospects seriously considering ECU as a college destination has taken hold.

Lewis and Jacob Coleman each had any schools offering them scholarships and roster spots. They chose East Carolina for the opportunity to play together, and with Hickman and Jonathan Coleman II.

"It’s a dream come true to be able to play with three people who are like my brothers," Lewis said.

Similarly, Johnson said he had a relationship with Rick D’Abreu and Hickman. The three spoke regularly through the off-season following Johnson’s junior year at Dinwiddie, ultimately helping lead to his commitment.

In today’s age of nearly constant social media communication, six Tri-City players on a potential 2021 East Carolina roster could be more than a trend, it could be a magnet for more prospects coming down the line.

It’s clear: when it comes to football, this is quickly becoming Pirate country.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com. Follow him on twitter: @JeffMilby.