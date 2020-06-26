By Mark Martin

Sportswriter

It’s a shame there wasn’t a high school baseball season of 2020 in West Virginia.

Broedy Boyce and Brett Haskins would have certainly been vital cogs for the Ripley Vikings of head coach Shane Casto.

COVID-19 stopped Ripley’s season and all others across the Mountain State.

While it’s not exactly the same, the two are getting to be teammates once again.

Both Boyce and Haskins are members of the Wood County Legion team out of Parkersburg.

Boyce, who enjoyed a stellar three-year career at Ripley, will play college ball at the next level for WVU-Tech in Beckley.

Haskins, who wrestled for a state championship back in February, will be a junior this coming school year at Ripley High.

“Jackson County has blessed our Legion team,” said long-time manager Mike Goodwin. “Quality players and kids.”

Both Boyce, an infielder/pitcher, and Haskins, primarily an outfielder but one who "can play anywhere" according to Goodwin, have made their mark in recent games.

In the first game of a recent doubleheader victory with Meigs County, Ohio, Haskins had a hit and drove in two runs while Boyce crashed a double.

In the second game, Boyce picked up the win on the mound with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.

At the plate, he was 1-3.

In a twinbill against Cambridge (the team’s first two losses), Boyce was 2-4, including a triple and Haskins was 1-2. Both scored a run in the 10-5 defeat.

In the second game, Boyce laced another triple and drove home a run. Haskins collected two hits in three trips to the plate in a tough 8-6 loss.

As of Tuesday, Wood County was 4-2.