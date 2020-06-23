Ravenswood Middle School Cross-Country conditioning for students (boys and girls) going into sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, will begin on Monday, July 6. Interested parties will meet at Veterans Park, beside the old middle school at 8:30 a.m. Conditioning will be at 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday for three weeks.

Those planning to attend are required to bring a 2020-2021, completed Sports Physical form in order to run.

For questions or concerns, please call Coach Schrimer at 304-273-8148 or Coach Williams at 304-532-8950.