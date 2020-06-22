Ravenswood’s Gavin Fox made his way to Huntington Monday to the Guyan Golf and Country Club and returned with a victory on the Callaway Junior Tour.

Fox ended with the low round of the day by shooting a 1-over-par 72.

Fox was competing in the boys 17-18 division.

The Tour continued Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.

Other winners in Monday’s action on the Huntington Course were Isaac Hutchison of Lewisburg in the boys' 12-and-under division, Tanner Vest of Shady Spring in the boys 13-14 division, and Wheeling’s Noah Seivertson in the boys 15-16 division.

Nicole Lincicome of Vienna was the winner of the girls' 15-18-year-old division. Emerson Simons won the girls' 10-14 division.