The West Virginia Golf Association staged a historic event on Wednesday with its first-ever “Last Chance” for the upcoming West Virginia Open.

And those hoping to get in had to confront the beautiful Greenhills Country Club’s par 72 layout.

A total of 45 golfers were hoping to earn their way into the 87th annual Open that will be played next week on the grounds of The Resort at Glade Springs just outside of Beckley in Daniels.

The second opportunity to qualify did happen for five golfers on the Jackson County course.

Ricky Dingess of Chapmanville, Trevor Hedges of Martinsburg, and John Francisco of Shepherdstown all shot a 1-under 71 to share the day’s title and put their names on the list for next week’s three-day event.

Two others would also qualify as Jackson Hill of Daniels and Isaac Prine of Vienna each carded an even-par 72.

Golfers with local ties included Ben Ramsey of Bluefield, Virginia, who just missed making it to the Open with a 1-over 73. Ramsey is the son of former Ravenswood High golfing great Bob Ramsey.

Tyler Franklin, a former Ripley High standout who now lives in Morgantown, fired a 3-over 75.

Ripley’s James Manley shot an 80 in the qualifier.

Ripley’s Davis Haynes finished with an 85.

Darrell Shamblin of Ripley carded a 95 and Jonathan Watkins had a 96.

This year’s West Virginia Open is set for June 23-25 in Daniels.