Richard Bland College has suspended all athletics for the 2020-21 academic school year, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 during a return to campus in the fall.

"While RBC Athletics is disappointed in having to suspend competitions in 2020-21, the College will not put its student-athletes, coaches, and staff at risk knowing the potential threat the COVID-19 pandemic imposes," Scott Newton, Richard Bland’s director of athletics and head women’s volleyball coach, said in a press release delivered Tuesday afternoon. "Every decision the College makes during the 2020-21 academic year reflects a full intention to return to NJCAA and Region X competition better and stronger in 2021-2022."

As part of the decision to suspend athletics, Richard Bland will grant any of its student-athletes that signed a Letter of Intent a release, if requested, allowing them to pursue opportunities at other schools.

The decision comes at the recommendation of Richard Bland’s "Campus Reopening Tiger Team," which released a report Monday that made several recommendations on procedure for the upcoming academic school year. Along with suspending athletics, the report also recommended a "hybrid" form of instruction, where students could opt to take courses online or in-person.

Richard Bland competes in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and women’s beach volleyball, men’s basketball, and softball.

