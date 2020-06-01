Since 1976, some of the state’s top graduating football players have had the opportunity to suit up one last time and represent their schools in the annual North-South All-Star Football Classic.

This includes several from the Ravenswood Red Devil and Ripley Viking football programs.

Ravenswood’s Jacob Anthony was set to be the latest.

Unfortunately, it won’t happen.

The 2020 Friday Night Rivals (WCHS-TV/WVAH-TV) North-South All-Star Football Classic was cancelled on Wednesday.

The game, which is sponsored by the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association, was slated for July 10 after originally being scheduled for June 13.

The WVSACA’s Executive Committee felt it was best to cancel this year’s event due to the current uncertainties of COVID-19.

Anthony was a First Team Class A All-State punter this past season for head coach Eric Hupp’s Ravenswood Red Devils.

While he made All-State as a punter, Anthony also excelled as a running back and linebacker.

He was hoping to help the South break a four-game losing streak this summer against the North.

The South leads the overall series, 40-23-3.

In addition to Anthony, Ripley athletic director/head athletic trainer Steve Lough was set to work the Classic once again this year.

Lough has been a part of the event as a trainer since 2008

History of Jackson County North-South Classic participants:

2020 – (North) Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer, (South) Ravenswood’s Jaycob Anthony (no game due to COVID-19)

2019 - (North) Ripley's Steve Lough, trainer, (South) Ripley's Andrew Dolan, (North wins, 8-6)

2018 – (North) Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer, (South) Jacob Casto, (North wins, 41-20)

2017 – (North) Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (North wins, 10-7)

2016 – (North) Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (North wins, 42-35)

2015-(South) Ravenswood’s Rhys Jelich and Ben Johnson, Ripley’s D.J. Cummings and Jake Martin, (North) Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (South wins, 7-0)

2014-(South) Ripley’s Kade Harrison, (North) Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (South wins, 46-26)

2013-(South) Ripley’s Daryl Hicks, Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (South wins, 43-14)

2012-(North) Ravenswood’s Jeremy Lawrence and Ripley’s David Hicks, Ripley's Seve Lough, trainer (South wins, 36-28 OT)

2011-(North) Ravenswood's Dick Sturm (head coach), Steve Sturm (assistant coach), Ravenswood's Mark Davis, Chad Small and Cole Starcher and Ripley's Correy Goff, Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (South wins, 14-13)

2010-(North) Ripley's Jimmy Frashier (head coach), Ripley's David Heis, Ronnie Mullins and Scotty Ullom and Ravenswood's Tanner Hunter, Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (South wins, 21-6)

2009-(North) Ripley’s Seth Parsons, Lonnie Kiser and Ravenswood’s Jake Young, Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (North wins, 22-0)

2008-(North) Ripley’s Jimmy Frashier (assistant coach), Ripley’s Logan Martin and Logan Seabolt, Ripley’s Steve Lough, trainer (South wins, 24-14)

2007-No Jackson County players selected (South wins, 7-3)

2006-(North) Ravenswood’s William Workman and Ripley’s +Parker Deem (South wins, 33-22)

2005-No Jackson County players selected (North wins, 9-7)

2004-(North) Ravenswood’s Brett Greene and Brandon Smith (North wins, 21-12)

2003-(North) Ripley’s Corey Isner, +Jeff McCoy, Ty Phalen and Ravenswood’s Caleb Lanning (South wins, 25-20)

2002-(North) Ripley’s Brock Stotts, Broc Skeens and Ravenswood’s Ty Pistelli (North wins, 39-12)

2001-(North) Ripley’s Jon Spencer (North wins, 41-21)

2000-(North) Ripley’s Doy Nichols and Justin Southall (North wins, 20-18)

1999-(North) Ripley’s Justin Johnson, Adam King and Ravenswood’s Luke Salmons (North wins, 19-8)

1998-(North) Ripley’s Eddie Smolder (South wins, 26-0)

1997-(North) Ravenswood’s +Chip Donohoe and Davey Hood, Ripley’s Lance Morrison and Ben Parsons (North wins, 14-13)

1996-(North) Ravenswood’s Eric King and +Ryan Ward (South wins, 19-2)

1995-(North) Ravenswood’s Matt Moresea (South wins, 24-0)

1994-(North) Ravenswood’s Greg Archer and Ripley’s Richard Holley (South wins, 28-0)

1993-(North) Ravenswood’s Pat Akers and Ripley’s Brian Johnson (North wins, 20-14)

1992-(North) Ripley’s Kenny Skeen (South won, 30-16)

1991-(North) Ravenswood’s Eddie Gould and Ripley’s Brandon Landis (North won, 14-7)

1990-(North) Ripley’s Frank Marino (head coach), Mike Deem (assistant coach), James Kay and Chris Martin, Ravenswood’s Kevin Copley and Scott Dale (South wins, 20-14)

1989-No Jackson County players (South wins, 20-12)

1988-(South) Ravenswood’s Fred Taylor (head coach), Dick Sturm (assistant coach), Jeff Corder and Robbie Taylor, Ripley’s Mark Johnson and Nathan Nelson (South wins, 35-24)

1987-(South) Ravenswood’s Bruce Coiner and Ripley’s Rod Lanham (South wins, 10-7)

1986-(South) Ripley’s Dean Parsons (South wins, 39-0)

1985-(South) Ravenswood’s Paul Fletcher and Bunky Seaver, Ripley’s Daniel Winters (South wins, 34-18)

1984-(South) Ripley’s Brian Hussell (South wins, 14-13 OT)

1983-(South) Ripley’s Brad Hunt and Scott Walters (North wins, 19-14)

1982-(South) Ripley’s Dewayne Merritt (North wins, 29-12)

1981-(South) Ripley’s Mickey Marino (South won, 7-3)

1980-(South) Ravenswood’s John Adkins and Ripley’s Butch Barnette (North wins, 23-0)

1979-(South) Ravenswood’s Jim Mahan and Doug Ritchie (South wins, 15-8)

1977-(South) Ravenswood’s Fred Taylor (assistant coach), John McCoy and Jim Thompson (South wins, 23-6)

1976-(South) Ravenswood’s Fred Taylor (assistant coach), Gary Blair and Bryan Canterbury (North wins, 8-6)

+-North team Most Valuable Player