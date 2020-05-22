Mick Price was hoping one of his favorite times of year was still going to happen next month.

While it won’t, there’s a possibility a different version may take place in July.

The Ohio River Basketball Camp, a Jackson County sports staple for over 30years, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

This year’s camp was set for June 8-11.

“At this time, we just can’t do it,” said Price of the upcoming June dates.

The ORBC started back in the late ‘80s and has been an event in which several standout basketball players, both girls and boys, have developed their game.

The camp is for girls and boys entering grades 3-8.

“We’ve had a lot of kids through the years go on to have great high school careers and some play in college,” Price said. “We’ve always felt our camp gives kids a great base to learn the fundamentals of the game.”

The camp has been broken into three different divisions through the years with third and fourth graders, fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth.

The divisions are known as the NBA, College and Olympic.

“We have a lot of fun and try to make it worthwhile,” Price said.

While the camp at its original date for 2020 has been scratched, Price thinks there might be a chance to have some semblance of the event come July.

The thought process is to possibly have three different three-day camps - one for each of those age groups.

Previous camps have started on Monday and wrapped up on Thursday with the traditional "Parade of Champions."

The camp has averaged anywhere between 100-to-150 campers through the years.

The veteran leader of Ravenswood Runnin’ Devil basketball since the season of 1979-80 says he would love to give kids something to look forward to down the road this summer.

High school and middle school sports programs are tentatively slated for a three-week workout session in the month, as well.

Time will certainly tell if the camp and three-week period will in fact take place.