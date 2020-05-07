The Virginia High School League officially canceled all public high school spring sports in an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

The VHSL recognizes baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse and outdoor track as spring sports.

“We can’t say we’re going to do something that our governor won’t allow us to do,” Ty Gafford, the chairman of the executive committee said during general discussion, while preparing members for push-back on the decision from the general public.

When will sports resume some sense of normalcy? The VHSL is taking a “wait and see” attitude.

"Just because schools open up does not mean those things would be safe opportunities for kids," Billy Haun, executive director of the VHSL, said in response questions regarding when gyms, weight rooms and other athletic facilities will re-open.

The policy and programs subcommittee made the suggestion to cancel spring sports, which was adopted by the full committee.

The VHSL delayed the decision on spring sports until May on March 25.

