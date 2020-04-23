A four-time state championship wrestler at Matoaca, Richards has become just the third All-American wrestler in VMI history

Former Matoaca High School wrestler Neal Richards, now a redshirt senior at VMI, was named as a second-team All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association, the program announced last week.

At Matoaca, Richards was a four-time state champion. Since moving on to join the Keydets wrestling program, his success has continued.

In the 2019-20 season, Richards finished with a 38-7 overall record, winning 18 of his final 19 matches. He was named the Southern Conference Tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the second-straight year after winning the conference’s 174-pound weight class, which qualified him for the NCAA Championships for the third time in his career. Richards was also named first-team All-VASID this season.

Richards VMI career ended with an overall record of 112-32.

"Everyone is so proud of Neal," said VMI head coach Jim Gibson, in a release. "This honor is greatly deserved, and is the culmination of hard work and dedication throughout his time at VMI. It puts him in an elite category of wrestlers throughout the country."

Richards is just the third VMI wrestler to be named as an All-American, and the first since 1999.

All-Americans in college wrestling are usually determined by their performance in the national championships, with placement being determined by order of finish. This season, however, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic’s cancellation of the NCAA cancellation of the championships, the NWCA determined that, "All-American honors were based on each wrestler's overall body of work through the conference tournaments and up to the national championships" according to the release.

