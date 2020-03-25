The VHSL announced Tuesday that any decision regarding the fate of spring high school sports in wake of the coronavirus pandemic will not be made until May.

All of The Progress-Index’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Progress-Index at progress-index.com/subscribe now.

The Virginia High School League announced on Tuesday that any decision on the fate of spring high school sports in wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been delayed until at least May.

"The VHSL held a conference call Tuesday morning with its VHSL Crisis Management team to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities after the current academic year ends and into the summer," the organization said, in a release. "The VHSL Crisis Management team unanimously recommended to delay any final action until May."

The decision is a reversal of a previous announcement, coming in response to school closures on Monday, that declared all spring sports had been canceled.

"While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, the COVID-19 threat is real and people need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, and the Governor. We must make that our number one priority," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun said in the release. "The Crisis Management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May. Any options for the spring sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to our student-athletes or the public."

Haun later said in the release that, "a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season."

The release noted that regardless of whether any spring sport games are played at any point, the VHSL will not recognize state champions in any spring sport in 2020.

The reversal came amid considerable public outcry in response to the initial cancellation. A change.org petition titled, "Postpone canceling Spring Sports in Virginia High Schools" had nearly 12,000 signatures on Wednesday morning.

The VHSL recognizes baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse and outdoor track as spring sports.

Jeff Milby can be reached via email at jmilby@progress-index.com. Follow him on twitter: @JeffMilby.