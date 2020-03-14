CHARLOTTESVILLE – Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and in an effort to support VHSL member schools and school divisions the VHSL Crisis Management Committee met and decided the spring sports season be delayed for two weeks with the first play date now scheduled for March 30 announced VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. The original spring sports first play date was scheduled for Monday, March 16. The Outdoor Track championships, Tennis Championships, and the VHSL Spring Jubilee are not affected by this delay and all championships are still scheduled on their original dates. The Crisis Management Committee will meet again Wednesday, March 25 to re-evaluate current conditions.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 we convened the VHSL Crisis Management Committee and it was decided that the best course of action and most prudent at this time was to delay spring sports first play date by two weeks," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. “The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”

During this 2-week delay to the start of the spring sports season local school divisions will have the authority to schedule spring practices. Any game not played due to this delay, or a school division not being allowed to travel, will not count as a forfeit.