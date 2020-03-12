The cancellations of major sporting events in wake of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, particularly the NCAA’s cancellation of all winter and spring championships, including the highly anticipated men’s basketball tournament, shook the sports world to its core on Thursday.

When the news broke Thursday afternoon, the Virginia State men’s basketball team was preparing for their opening game of the NCAA Division II tournament against West Liberty in West Virginia. The Trojans had traveled to West Liberty Wednesday, and held a practice early Thursday in preparation to play their opening round game, scheduled for Friday evening. Now, instead of facing the host’s West Liberty, they will be packing up and returning to campus via bus Friday.

“It was kind of a downer. We were excited to play,” Blow said of the cancellation, over the phone. “But, it’s out of our control. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

At 5:00 p.m. Thursday, coaches and administration representing the four schools that were scheduled to play at the West Liberty site were officially notified of the tournament’s cancellation in a meeting, but Blow said he had seen the news break on television around 4:20 p.m.

“When we got (to the meeting), everybody was like, ’Well, we really don’t need to meet, because we’re meeting about the tournament, and now there is no tournament,’” he said.

“The whole thing seems incomplete. It’s kind of a weird feeling,” Blow added.

Blow said he had “anticipated” the cancellation or postponement of the tournament, given the news of the NBA suspending its season Wednesday night, which led to the cancellation or suspension of many sporting events and leagues around the world, including all major Division I men’s basketball conference tournaments, as well as MLB, NHL and MLS.

"At the end of the day, this whole thing has become bigger than sports, bigger than a basketball tournament,“ Blow said. ”Health and safety is the main thing.“

The abrupt ending to the season means finality to the collegiate careers of seniors Walter Williams, Andrew Corum, Armond Griebe and Pernell Adgei. Williams, a fifth-year, redshirt-senior, and Corum, a fourth-year senior, spent their entire careers in Blow’s program, while Griebe and Adgei transferred in. Griebe spent two seasons with the Trojans, while Adgei is in his only season at Virginia State after coming in from Division I Longwood.

“I feel bad for those guys,” Blow said. “I’m just proud of what they accomplished. They really had a major impact on our program. We’re definitely going to miss those guys, but I love them to death.”

Approximately 19 hours elapsed between the NBA’s suspension of play on Wednesday night, and the NCAA’s decision to cancel all winter and spring championships Thursday evening. The quickly-escalating nature of the events were reminiscent of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks for Blow, in terms of how the sports world was affected.

“That’s the only thing I can think of that’s close to this that has affected athletics or sports the way this thing has,” he said.

Blow said, given the gravity of the situation, he “understands” the decision to cancel the tournament, and athletic events in general, but still wished he and his team had the opportunity to finish their season on the floor.

“My feelings are kind of mixed,” he said. “On one side I want to play really bad, on the other side I understand why we’re not playing.”