In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, many local sports in the Tri-City area are still undecided on whether they will continue as scheduled, while Richard Bland college announced that they will “suspend” the softball season until March 22.

“This will give us time to figure how we will proceed,” the school said in a release.

Richard Bland’s softball team played their final game before the hiatus Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, local high schools have not announced any decision regarding the eminent future of athletics regarding the widespread cancellation of sporting events on Thursday.

When reached for comment, Petersburg City Schools chief communications officer G. Seth Stephens said he anticipated that the Virginia High School League will “put out information” regarding next steps Thursday night or Friday. The VHSL canceled the state basketball championships Thursday.

Petersburg High School athletic director William Lawson III said, via email, “Everyone is starting to make decisions. We have not finalized any as of yet.”

Other area athletic directors had not yet responded, or were unable to shed light on potential decisions Thursday. Hopewell football head coach Ricky Irby said, via text, “We haven’t canceled anything yet,” when reached for comment.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers have not announced the status of their upcoming season in light of the virus.

“Like many organizations, the Tri-City Chili Peppers, along with the leadership of teh Coastal Plain Leauge, are closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19,” Steve Taggart, Tri-City Chili Peppers general manager, said, via statement. “Fortunately, time is on our side as we are still over two months away from the inaugural season of Chili Pepper baseball. We will continue to follow the situation and take the necessary precautions recommended by the CDC, state and local authorities.”

The Chili Peppers’ season is scheduled to begin May 28, with the home opener at Colonial Heights’ Shepherd Stadium scheduled for May 29.

Kyle Dixon, the owner and head coach of the semi-pro Petersburg Cavaliers basketball team, did not respond to inquiries for comment on Wednesday or Thursday. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play the second game of their East Coast Basketball League schedule at Virginia State’s Daniel Gymnasium on Saturday, March 15. Virginia State announced that all athletic events on campus would be played without spectators Wednesday.