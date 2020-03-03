PETERSBURG - If a pumpkin-shaped carriage had rolled through the streets of Petersburg this weekend, it wouldn’t have been out of place.

The city is home to the Cinderella team of this Virginia high school basketball postseason. The Crimson Wave boy’s basketball squad has embarked on a remarkable, unlikely run to the state tournament. It is the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2012.

The Crimson Wave defeated Phoebus 59-57 in the Region 3A semifinal Saturday, earning a surprise berth in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament, and setting up a Tuesday meeting with Lakeland for the Region 3A championship. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. at the Nofolk Scope arena in Norfolk, Va.

If the Petersburg boy’s basketball team was in a celebratory mood on Monday afternoon, as they prepared for Tuesday’s Region 3A championship tilt, it didn’t show. The team was all business as they practiced at Mount Olivet Church, working through drills with focus and precision.

“The intensity is there now,” head coach Ryan Massenburg said.

The No. 11-seed in Region 3A, Petersburg finished the regular season with a disappointing 7-15 record. Now, they are the most surprising story in Virginia public high school basketball. Across the six classes and 24 regions of VHSL boys basketball, Petersburg is the lowest overall seed, and the only double-digit seed, to advance from the regional stage. Only two other teams seeded higher than five have advanced: Armstrong, the No. 6-seed in Region 3C, and Glenvar, the No. 9-seed in Region 2C.

The Crimson Wave are this year’s Cinderella, indeed.

Even with such a monumental achievement under their belts, though, Massenburg is adamant the team isn’t looking past Tuesday’s regional championship game.

“I’m excited that we made it, but we’ve still got work to do,” Massenburg said on Monday. “The battle is not over, we still need to win this game (against Lakeland).”

The motivation for Massenburg is two-fold: Winning the regional championship ensures Petersburg will play a state tournament home game, and it will also ensure this charmed run is immortalized at the school’s William Lawson gym.

“(Winning the regional championship) puts a banner on the wall at the high school, something (the players) can come back and look at after they graduate,” he said.

The Crimson Wave have some familiarity with the team they’ll face Tuesday. Lakeland lost to Petersburg in the regional playoffs last season, and though revenge might be on the mind of the Hornets on Tuesday, the Petersburg team they’ll face is hardly the same bunch that eliminated them in 2019. This year’s Crimson Wave edition has gone through many changes, and is less talented than previous iterations, according to Massenburg, making this tournament run surprising even to him.

“This year’s team is not as talented as my first two teams,” Massenburg said. "It’s kind of strange that they’re the ones to get over the hump.”

Massenburg said because of that talent gap, this year’s Petersburg squad has, “to play together more” which has keyed their run, particularly on the defensive end. In their three wins this postseason, Petersburg has surrendered a meager average of 49 points per game.

“The key for us right now has been our defense,” he said. “Our defense is what’s winning ball games.”

Massenburg called Lakeland “well coached,” noting that they shoot the ball well and, “get after you defensively,” something that worried him, given that Petersburg committed 35 turnovers against Phoebus.

“You’ve got to protect the basketball (against Lakeland),” Massenburg said.

Though a loss Tuesday would sting, the joy on Massenburg’s face when asked about his team’s run illustrates the weight of the accomplishment, no matter the regional championship result.

“I’m just so happy for these guys,” he said. “They’ve been through so much adversity, as far as taking criticism from the fans, taking criticism from their peers, taking criticism from the outside, and just not getting their respect for being the team that they are.”

If their postseason run should continue, perhaps the city’s shoe shopkeepers should considering stocking-up on glass slippers of a crimson and gold hue -- Cinderella has a new home in Petersburg.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.