Young people roll their hearts out for a chance to compete for scholarships at a summer tournament in Las Vegas

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Joshua Morales is 12 years old, and he is headed to Las Vegas this summer for some “roll action.”

But it isn’t dice he will be rolling when he gets there (he’s not old enough, anyway). Instead, the youngster from southern Chesterfield will be rolling a bowling ball in hopes of capturing the United States Bowling Congress Junior Gold championship.

“Bowling is fun, and I love traveling everywhere and meeting new people,” Joshua said. “It’s an adventure pretty much.”

Joshua spoke between frames at the USBC Junior Gold qualifier last weekend at The Bowling Alley in Colonial Heights. He previously qualified for Las Vegas at an October 2019 tournament in Virginia Beach, but he wanted to come to Colonial Heights to get in some more lane work.

“I learn different oil patterns on the lanes which improves my skills,” he said.

His mom, Christina, confirmed that she takes him to all the tournaments to get in the practice.

Bowling Alley co-owner Rebecca Williamson, Joshua’s coach since he was four years old, is proud of her protege.

“He’s definitely come a long way,” Williamson said, adding Joshua’s highest score this year is 266, “which is awesome.”.

In Las Vegas, more than 5,000 young bowlers up to the age of 20 will compete for scholarships during the Junior Gold tournament July 10-18. Bowling coaches from colleges and universities across the nation will be on hand scouting potential talent.

“It gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Williamson. “But, they actually have to qualify to get out there. It’s a recruiting kind of thing, like baseball and football. The recruiters seek out athletes to build their teams.”

The Joshua Tree

Among the 16 competitors from across the Mid-Atlantic region at the Colonial Heights qualifier was another bowler named Joshua from Chesterfield — Joshua Nebe. Like the other Joshua from Chesterfield, Joshua Nebe already had qualified for Las Vegas, but he was in Colonial Heights with his sister, Katie, to take part in the tournament.

Joshua Nebe is somewhat older than Joshua Morales; he is a student at John Tyler Community College. Also unlike Joshua Morales, Joshua Nebe bowls with both hands instead of just one.

“About a year and a half ago, I switched to two-handed style,” he said. “I wasn’t very good at one-handed. When I switched, I figured out how to bowl successfully.”

His sister, Katie, is a student at Matoaca High School.

One might say bowling is in the Nebes’ bloodline. Their grandfather, Dave Nebe, once bowled on the Pro Bowlers Tour and got his grandkids interested in the sport by bringing them with him to the various tournaments.

“Ya, it’s all my fault,” he joked.

The siblings’ father, David Nebe, said he likes the fact that bowling helped his kids develop strong social skills.

“Besides being a great hobby, they learn how to work with other kids, and it provides a wonderful team-building experience,” David Nebe said. “Bowling has really brought both of them out of their shells. They used to be introverts.”

The youngest bowler at the Colonial Heights qualifier was 11-year-old Corbin Jones, a Chesterfield resident who has been bowling for five years. When asked why he still does it, his answer is straight to the point.

“I guess I like it because it’s fun!” he said.

Young bowlers wanting to qualify for Las Vegas have another central Virginia chance March 18 at AMF Hanover Lanes in Mechanicsville.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI