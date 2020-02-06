PRINCE GEORGE -- On Andrew Lacey‘s first day on the job as the head men‘s basketball coach at Richard Bland College, he didn’t have a single player to coach.

The once proud program was in shambles. Just four years after winning the NJCAA Division II national championship, the Statesmen finished 6-21 in the 2018-19 season, their first year at the Division I level. In their final game of the year, an 85-55 loss to USC Salkehatchie in the first round of the Region X Tournament, the Statesmen had just five players available after several of defections in the season‘s final weeks.

For the first month or so on the job, Lacey showed up to the office wondering in fear, “What if I don‘t have a team my first year?”

That is why, despite a losing record of 9-11, Lacey is overjoyed with the program‘s progress in his first year at the helm.

“I think it‘s really gone beyond my imagination. I’m having fun,” he said.

To be sure, losing 11 of 20 games is not a string of results Lacey would typically be pleased with. He took the Richard Bland job after leading Varina High School to unprecedented success. As the Blue Devils‘ boss, Lacey led his team to three-straight Class 5 state tournament berths, including the school‘s first ever state championship in 2018. Over his final two years there, Varina went 51-4, and was one of the top programs in the Richmond area.

It took until late July before Lacey was sure his fears of not being able to field a team would not be realized. His many hours searching for unsigned high school seniors and spending his nights driving to gyms across the area paid off in the form of a nine-player roster, made up by seven freshman and two sophomores, with just two weeks to spare.

Even after surviving a whirlwind summer, the challenges facing Lacey were just beginning.

On top of inheriting a bare cupboard, Lacey was in charge of a program that was still acclimating itself to the NJCAA Division I level, where opponents routinely field talent worthy of NCAA Division I schools.

“In high school, maybe there‘s a couple kids that are on the floor that don’t really give you (much), they‘re out there because they’re good athletes. You don‘t really have to guard them,” he said. “You’ve got to guard all five people on the college court.”

The coaches he faces often have assistant coaching experience in the upper reaches of the college game as well, and run more sophisticated sets than what Lacey was used to preparing for. He quickly learned that the gameplans, routines that habits he had found so much success with a high school coach weren‘t going to cut it now.

He has been forced to learn on the fly, including the use of a new software, Synergy, that was introduced to him by an assistant, that allows him to study game film from programs through all levels of the college game.

“It changed my life as a coach,” he said.

In fact, nearly everything about Lacey‘s job at Richard Bland has put him on a steep learning curve, including scheduling team meals, travel plans and other administrative tasks that are new to him.

“There‘s more to being a college coach than X’and O‘s,” he said.

So, when Richard Bland competed closely with No. 20 USC Salkehatchie on Jan. 25, in a game they led 42-36 at the half before falling 88-75, Lacey saw it as the manifestation of the progress he and his team have made in a few short months.

“They‘ve played some sophomore-heavy teams that are very good, and they’ve gone toe-to-toe for as long as they could, and they‘re a bucket here (or there) from beating them. I think that‘s commendable for a bunch of freshman,” he said.

