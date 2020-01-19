ETTRICK, Va. -- The Freedom Classic rivalry game was anything but a free-flowing performance for the Virginia State offense, as the Trojans (12-6, 6-1 CIAA) fell by the lop-sided score of 82-62 to arch-rival Virginia Union (10-8, 4-2 CIAA) Saturday night at the VSU Multipurpose Center before a sold-out crowd.

The Trojans were unable to crack the Panthers’ defensive code, stymied by a capable scheme that switched from full-court pressure to a 2-3 zone throughout the night. Offensively, the Panthers’ backcourt had its way with Virginia State in the second half. Senior star Terrell Leach scored a game-high 34 points while junior Tyriek Railey poured in 22.

“They did a really good job of forcing us out of a comfort zone, and we never really got in rhythm,” Virginia State head coach Lonnie Blow said.

The Trojans’ struggles against Virginia Union’s mixed defensive front was compounded, particularly, by Leach’s lethal shooting performance in the second half. Leach had an outrageous performance from beyond the three-point line, hitting 7-of-13 long distance shots on a 12-for-23 night overall. In the second half in particular, Leach was merciless, scoring 22 of his 34 points after halftime. In the second, he made 8-of-10 shots, including 4-of-5 3-pointers.

“We didn’t come out from halftime, in the second half, ready to play,” Blow said.

A sizable and vocal pro-Panther portion of the crowd started chants of “MVP! MVP!” after Leach’s final basket, a two-handed dunk with 2:20 remaining.

“Obviously, we let Leach get going, hit a couple of shots,” Blow said. “We talked about, during the week of practice, that he’s one of those players, you can’t let him get going. Once he hits a couple of shots, the basket becomes real big, and there’s nothing you can do now. It doesn’t matter, put your hand in his face, trip him down, do whatever you’re going to do, the ball is going in.”

The Trojans had just one scorer in double-figures, Lual Daniel Rahama, who scored 12. Virginia State shot just 34.9% for the game, which was depressed by a chilly 25.9% performance in the second half. Conversely, Virginia Union shot 64% after halftime.

Trailing by three at halftime, it seemed as though the Trojans were poised to take control. A few times throughout the night, Virginia State’s ball movement was crisp, breaking through the Union zone defense. Those moments were too few in the second half, though, and as Leach and Railey built the lead for the Panthers, Virginia State’s offensive poise dissipated.

“Once we got down, I thought we started rushing,” Blow said. “Trying to get it all back in one shot, things like that ... We did a poor job of executing our half-court offense against the zone.”

The loss was the Trojan’s first in CIAA play this season, though they remain in first place in the Northern Division. The loss also snaps a two-game winning streak for the Trojans over the Panthers.

“They’re one of the best team’s, not only in the CIAA, but in the country,” Virginia Union head coach Jay Butler said. “Any time you can get a win against Virginia State, that’s a good win for us.”

