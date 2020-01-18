From a former player to head coach, Keyode Rogers is now passing along his basketball wisdom to the Knights of Thomas Dale. In his first season with the Knights’ boy’s program , Rogers has used his deep knowledge of the game to help Thomas Dale to a 9-3 record, including a stretch of eight straight wins to start the season.

Rogers grew up in Martinsville, Va, where he played for Magna Vista High School. His junior year, Rogers was a key piece in leading the Warriors to a state championship. After graduating high school, Rogers attended Concord College, now known as Concord University. He was a four-year starter at point guard before a broken wrist ended his playing career. However, the passion to be close to the game was still there.

“I love the game, and I always love the game, and coaching was a good step for me I think,” said Rogers.

He later returned to his high school alma-mater to join the coaching staff as an assistant. After staying on for three years, he got the opportunity to be a head coach in Orange County. He remained with the Orange County Hornets for six seasons before taking the same position at another high school closer to his home in Franklin County. According to Rogers, after a couple of years, he found himself back in central Virginia, as an assistant.

For the last four year, Rogers served as an assistant at LC Bird. He then heard from contacts inside of Thomas Dale, who notified him the job to coach boys varsity would be open. At the time, the previous coach of the Knights, Braxton Byerson, stepped down after three seasons.

After talking it over with his wife and later his mentor Troy Manns, the head coach for LC Bird, they agreed it was a good position.

As far as his coaching philosophy, Rogers focuses more on defense. While he understands the game is shifting towards an offense-heavy style, he knows getting consistent stops on defense will eventually lead to points.

“Offense comes and goes, so I like to get our players to play hard on defense,” Rogers stated.

The Knights are also using a team approach when running their offense as opposed to relying on one player to be the main scorer. Rogers believes the teams that do well are ones that get contributions from all of its players.

“If you play for each other, the individual stuff will come,” he said.

That approach led Thomas Dale to one of their better starts in school history before they suffered a three-game losing streak. Realizing they still had a long way to go, Rogers said his players started to play and practice harder once they were no longer undefeated.

Rogers’ plan is to get the most out his team the rest of the season, and hopefully earn a trip to the playoffs where the Knights can try to make a run.

