PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- Among all the sounds at the Prince George High School gymnasium during a basketball game -- the cheerleaders’ near constant repertoire of chants, the fans’ and parents’ cheering and jeering, the pep band’s music, or even the shouts of head coach Travis Carr -- there is one voice that rises above the cacophony.

It belongs to the Royals’ 6-foot senior point guard, Johnny Soto.

"Motion! Motion!" he’ll shout, waving and pointing with his right hand, coordinating his teammates, all the while maintaining his dribble in the face of the opposing defense.

The tempo of Prince George’s game rests on his shoulders, or, perhaps more accurately, at his feet. Nearly every Prince George offensive possession with him, as his teammates look for him after snatching defensive rebounds. He’ll sometimes race up the court, with his head on a swivel, diagnosing the scoring potential of the situation, or he’ll slowly walk the ball up the floor, planning the half-court strategy, but he is always in control.

"We joke around, but it’s really not a joke -- Johnny is my third assistant coach," Carr said, following Prince George’s (7-6) 68-56 win over Petersburg (3-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Soto’s guidance has steered Prince George to a four-game winning streak, pushing their record over .500 after an up-and-down start, when the Royals faced a challenging schedule that included two holiday tournaments.

The key to that streak has been their defensive play. In wins over Atlee, Colonial Heights, Thomas Dale and Petersburg, Prince George allowed an average of 58.3 points per game, their best stretch of the year. In each of their last three outings, Prince George has allowed fewer than 60 points, a benchmark that they had previously not met.

It’s the strongest stretch of defensive performance the Royals have displayed this season, but it’s not quite to the point of meeting the team’s defensive goals, Carr said.

"Our goal is (that) we don’t give up 50 points," he said.

Should they reach those goals, it will unlock the team’s potential on both ends of the floor, according to Carr, saying, "If we get around (the 50-point defensive mark), we know we can score with people."

Carr credits Soto as the team’s leader defensively. Soto is equally vocal and demonstrative on the defensive end as he is on offense, calling out sets to his teammates, while also doing his best to encourage effort and intensity, often clapping his hands and shouting positive messages as the opponents bring the ball up the floor.

"He’s the captain, and he’s the vocal leader on this team," Carr said of Soto. "He leads our defense, and really he’s a game manager on the court."

The four-game winning tear has happened at an optimal time for Prince George. The Royals will face their neighboring rivals Hopewell at home on Friday night, in a game pitting the area’s best team in Hopewell (8-2) against the hottest team, Prince George. The Royals have not lost in the new year, a streak that dates back to an 81-57 loss to state power Varina on Dec. 28, while Hopewell has lost just twice, and has state championship aspirations. The Blue Devils beat the Royals on Dec. 21, the teams’ only previous meeting this season, 64-57.

While Carr is slow to say his team has clicked or gelled over their recent winning streak, he did call the team’s win over Petersburg one of their best performances of the season, saying it was more indicative of what their expectations were. "That’s the Royals basketball we’ve been trying to play all season," he said.

"We’ve been battling," Carr said of the year, which saw them begin 2-1 before a stretch in which they lost five of six games. "Our record just doesn’t indicate our effort."

Should they pull the upset Friday night against the Blue Devils, that defensive form will need to continue, and Soto will likely be at the center of it.

"We’re going to miss him next year," Carr said.

