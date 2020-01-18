PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- The Hopewell Blue Devils took care of business against the Prince George Royals on Friday, January 17, to take sole ownership over first place in the Central District. Both teams entered Friday’s game unblemished in district play, but someone had to give in the end. In this case, it was the Royals, who fell by a score of 86-75.

Entering the contest, Hopewell head coach Elvin Edmonds felt the Royals were much better than their record showed. Prince George’s record sits at 7-7 following the loss, but they have played their opponents tough all season. They did the same on Friday, despite coming up short. Hopewell improved to 11-2.

The Blue Devils started fast as point guard Elvin Edmonds IV began the game with a step-back three. Hopewell’s first four field goals came from behind the arc as they took a 21-14 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The Royals have grown accustomed to starting games slow but always finding a way to claw their way back. Prince George trailed by as many as 12 points during the second quarter before an offensive onslaught ensued. It was sophomore Curtis Allen leading the charge for the Royals, as they cut the deficit to two.

Hopewell could not stop the momentum generated by Prince George to start the third quarter. The Blue Devils had been on top of the scoreboard for the entire game until the Royals took their one and only lead 43-42. Facing a double team, Prince George’s Johnny Soto found a wide-open Arthur Pine for an easy layup.

However, Hopewell remained steady as Kaleb Coleman helped pick up the slack. The Blue Devils took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter but saw their lead grow to as many as 11. The Royals pushed the tempo for much of the final period but never got back within striking distance.

Following the game, Coleman said he has seen his role change plenty of times throughout the season.

“My role right now is to be that dog to rebound, find the open shooters, and play defense,” said Coleman. He ended with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

“It’s tremendous to have someone like that,” Edmonds said of his senior guard.

According to Coleman, the Blue Devils have been focusing on their transition defense of late, which came in handy on Friday as Prince George was subject to long scoring droughts. Allen finished the game with 19 points to accompany 12 from Soto. Meanwhile, Hopewell’s Elvin Edmonds IV led all scorers, dropping in 30 points, including 9-for-9 shooting from the foul line.

Hopewell is currently in the midst of a five-game winning streak and will try to extend it to six when they play the Matoaca Warriors next Friday, January 24. The Royals’ next opponent will also come in the form of the Warriors, however, their matchup is slated for Tuesday, January 21.

