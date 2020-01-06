ETTRICK, Va. -- The Virginia State Trojans men’s basketball team entered their winter break in late December riding a four-game winning streak, ending 2019 on a tear.

All that pre-holiday cheer has turned to a belated “Bah! Humbug!”, as the Trojans (9-5. 3-1 CIAA) fell in their first outing of 2020, 83-76 to Fayetteville State (13-2).

“I don’t think we played particularly well,” head coach Lonnie Blow said of the loss. “Start to finish, the energy level -- I just didn’t think we played as well, obviously, when we left on the break.”

The Trojans trailed by as many as seven in the first half, before storming back to take a 33-32 lead at the break.

VSU remained ahead for the first 11 minutes of the second half, by as many as eight points, before a Fayetteville State run sank any Trojan hopes of extending their winning streak. Trailing 57-52 with 9:54 to play, the visiting Broncos went on a 24-2 run over the next 6:03 to seize the lead and put the outcome to bed.

The run was fueled by several drives from the Fayetteville State backcourt which drew rotating Trojan defenders, leaving Bronco players open for easy baskets.

“Defensively, we kept helping up,” Blow said, of the run. “Their guards like to drive and kick it off. We talked about it in practice, we went over it today, in shoot-around, all week, talking about not helping (on driving guards). If a guard drives in, you’ve got to stay with your guy.

“They got us with that a lot, because our big guys kept helping,” Blow continued.

Offensively, Virginia State was led by junior forward Lual Daniel Rahama and sophomore guard Antwan Miles, who were tied for the team lead with 17 points each. Senior forward Armond Griebe registered his second career double-double, and first of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds, a career high.

Virginia State has not time to dwell on the loss with a quick turnaround, however, as they will face Livingstone College on Monday, January 6 at 7:30.

“Just got to put this one behind us,” Blow said of the upcoming game. “Can’t let Fayetteville beat you twice.”