PETERSBURG - The Petersburg Crimson Wave boy’s basketball program cashed in on an experienced roster last season to the tune of 19 wins, but now, they’re back to square one, building around players who are getting their first tastes of varsity basketball.

Six graduating players departed coach Ryan Massenburg’s 19-5 squad from a year ago, a successful season that came on the heels of back-to-back 3-18 campaigns. Filing the void, senior Milton Coles is the leading returner after finishing last season as a second-team all-region player despite starting the year in a reserve role.

Coles, however, is the only returning player with significant varsity experience under his belt.

“The (lack of) experience is probably what’s going to hurt us early on,” Massenburg said.

Through four games the Crimson Wave are still finding their feet with so many new parts, and sit with a 2-2 record following a 61-52 win over Dinwiddie on Friday. (Petersburg’s Saturday game against Phoebus in the Above the Rim Classic began past the print deadline for this story.)

Coles scored 20 in the win, while fellow senior Quishawn Prosise added 12. They were the only two double-figure scorers for the Crimson Wave on the night.

With so few known quantities offensively, Massenburg feels this team needs to hang its hat on the defensive end to be competitive, and have the chance to get close to last season’s successes.

“We know we have to play defense to win,” Massenburg said. “I don’t have a guy that I can go to and know (he) can get a bucket. We have to play team defense. Our defense has to be what generates our offense.”

On Friday versus the Generals, that defense mostly sat back in a zone scheme, something that Massenburg said was an adjustment.

“We tried to go man, but we weren’t doing a good job,” he said. “So we tried to stick to the zone and just get out on the shooters.”

A zone, though, might prove problematic for the Crimson Wave in the rebounding department. Petersburg is guard oriented, with just three players on the roster listed of 6 feet 1 inches tall.

One of those tall players is junior Joseph Briscoe, an honorable mention all-region performer last season. Listed a 6 foot 3, Briscoe provides length and athleticism in the paint, and has turned those raw skills into rebounding production, averaging nearly 10 per game according to Masseburg.

“He’s a young kid, athletic kid. We’re looking for big things from him,” Massenburg said of Briscoe.

Massenburg said his team is in the midst of a challenging early season schedule, which has taken its toll on his team’s confidence already. The Crimson Wave were thumped in their previous game on Dec. 13 by an undefeated Thomas Dale, 63-43.

“This really helps,” Massenburg said. “I hope the guys build on it and see the mistakes when we watch film tomorrow.”

Given all the constraints inherent to his team, Massenburg has still been pleased with the early returns the group has produced.

“I feel pretty good right now,” Massenburg said.

