Hopewell beat IC Norcom 35-6 in the second round of the playoffs.

HOPEWELL — The Blue Devils are not finished just yet. On Saturday, November 23, Hopewell beat the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds in the second round of the Region 3A playoffs. It was their second meeting on the year after the Blue Devils defeated the Greyhounds 46-25 during the regular season. This time, Hopewell completely shut down I.C. Norcom's offense on their way to a 35-6 victory in which the defense forced five turnovers and limited Norcom to 260 total yards.

The rain picked up towards the end of the second quarter, however, by that point, the Blue Devils already had a 28-point lead, behind their high-performing defense. In the first half alone, Hopewell forced four turnovers, with two interceptions, by TreVeyon Henderson and Jacen Fowlkes. Henderson also had a big day offensively, scoring three touchdowns in what was another great individual performance.

Hopewell's quarterback, Joe Eliades, also had an impressive game, connecting with Henderson on a 50-yard touchdown pass. Eliades also scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown. Eliades showed great composure despite playing under difficult field conditions. Hopewell's offense in its entirety made very few mistakes while in the control of the ball, which went a long way towards the difference in turnovers between the two teams.

Head coach Ricky Irby said his team always stresses winning the turnover battle and described it as a "really important" factor in determining the outcome of the game.

"That's something we talk about, we want to make sure we win the turnover margin," he said. "I think that's key, especially in a game where it starts to rain, and you have bad weather like this."

Fowlkes was a huge part of the Blue Devils' defensive success on Saturday. Not only did he haul in his first interception on the season, but he recovered two fumbles as well.

"Turnovers really change the momentum of the game," Fowlkes said.

Fowlkes said the offense usually has a little more confidence walking on to the field following a turnover by the defense. It showed as nearly every time Hopewell forced a turnover, the offense capitalized by putting points on the board.

Meanwhile, I.C. Norcom was unable to put any points on the board until the start of the fourth quarter. By then, the damage had already been done.

Next Saturday, the Blue Devils will play the No. 3 seed Phoebus Phantoms. Phoebus is 12-1 in 2019 and coming off a 41-18 victory over the York Falcons. Irby said he doesn't know much about this Falcons' team, but he plans on doing studying their film as soon as possible. Hopewell will play Phoebus at 2:00 p.m. at Merner Field in what can only be described as one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year.

"It's going to be an electric atmosphere," said Irby.