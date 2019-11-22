A great career in girls soccer for Ripley's Olivia Gandee was capped off on Wednesday when she was named Class AAA First Team All-State.

Gandee scored 27 goals and had 10 assists this past season for the Lady Vikings.

She was one of five forwards picked for the First Team.

Next up for the talented Gandee will be as a member of the Marshall University women’s soccer program, which will be under new leadership in 2020.

Teammate Gracie Smith, another senior, garnered Class AAA Second Team honors as a defender.

Besides Gandee, the other First Team selections at forward include Bailey Fisher, a sophomore scoring machine from Hurricane, who was also earned the prestigious honor of captain. Fisher nailed an incredible 66 goals this past season for the State Tournament-bound Lady Redskins.

Reigning State Player of the Year Emilie Charles of Cabell Midland Wheeling Park’s Faith Mealy, both seniors, were also honored as forwards along with junior Anna Iquinto of Morgantown.

The midfielders are Sammie Brown, a senior from Morgantown whose mother is Nikki Izzo-Brown, the head women’s coach at WVU, Emma Shreve, a senior from Hampshire and GW sophomore Reagan Bromley.

Defenders are Buckhannon-Upshur junior Kennedy Samargo, Hurricane junior Abby Fowler and Spring Mills senior Maddie Hearn.

Goalkeepers are Olivia Bird, a junior from Hurricane, and Hedgesville senior Brooke Miller.

Utility players are Tal Roppolo, a senior from Hedgesville, and Kalissa Lacy, a junior from GW.