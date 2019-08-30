The Prince George Royals defeat the Douglas Freeman Royals 16-13 to begin the 2019 season.

PRINCE GEORGE- Guts. That’s the best word to describe Prince George’s season opener against Douglas Freeman on Thursday. The game remained close for all four quarters but the Royals came away with a 16-13 win over the Rebels.

It was an especially strong showing for the Prince George defense who forced three turnovers. On their first drive, Douglas Freeman drove into Royals territory but gave the ball away on a fumble. Later, the Rebels went on to score on a four-yard touchdown to end the first quarter.

Luckily, the Royals bounced back with a scoring drive of their own. Thanks to a big catch over the middle by wide receiver Tavian Morris, the offense was able to get inside the 10-yard line. Unfortunately, Prince George could not convert and on 3rd and goal and was forced to kick a short field goal. Freshman kicker Jalen Kohler easily converted from the left hash to cut the Rebels lead to 7-3.

After each team traded punts, Royals running back Dwayne Glaze came up huge on the offense’s final drive before the half. Glaze bounced a 42-yard run out to the left as the Rebels chased him into their own territory. He later punched in the touchdown down along the goal line giving Prince George the lead 10-7.

However, Douglas Freeman’s offense wasn’t done yet with two minutes remaining in the first half. The Rebels drove the ball into the red zone before senior safety Amaris Dixon grabbed an interception with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to prevent any points. Dixon thought the defense “started off slow” but was able to pick things as the game went along.

Douglas Freeman quickly regained their footing after halftime. A four-minute drive by the offense resulted in a touchdown pass that was tipped by a Prince George defender.

Down on the scoreboard yet again, the Royals needed an answer on offense. On what appeared to be a broken play, sophomore quarterback Tahir Johnson rolled to his right looking downfield. Johnson heaved up a prayer that somehow landed into the hands of Morris for a 32-yard gain.

“He kept calm and collected,” Morris said of his young quarterback.

It was the play of the game, but Prince George still had to convert the touchdown. Unfortunately, the offense stalled again near the goal line and Kohler was sent out to try and tie things up. This time, Kohler missed the kick and the Rebels maintained their three-point lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Royals forced a punt allowing their offense to get another shot. This time they made the most of it as Glaze capped off a nice drive for his second touchdown of the night. Prince George recaptured the lead 16-13 after a missed extra point.

Feeding off the offense, the Royals defense took the field hungry in the final quarter of action. It looked like Douglas Freeman was going to make something happen before a botched pitch resulted in a fumble. Prince George linebacker Darius Quiovers was the one with the recovery.

Six minutes were still left on the clock, but the Royals offense had a job to do. Score some points and take all the time you can doing it. Prince George started great moving the ball into Rebels territory but Johnson got a little greedy on a throw over the middle. Douglas Freeman picked off a tipped pass with 1:45 remaining.

One last time the defense had to force a stop and they did just that on four straight plays.

“The outcome is the only thing that matters,” said head coach Bruce Carroll after the game. He gave his players Friday off for rest but expects them back and ready to work after the weekend.

Next Friday, September 6, Prince George will host J.R. Tucker at 7 p.m.